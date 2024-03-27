Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Anil Wadhwani Purchases 57,435 Shares

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) insider Anil Wadhwani acquired 57,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 753 ($9.52) per share, with a total value of £432,485.55 ($546,550.68).

Prudential Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON PRU traded down GBX 6.60 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 754.60 ($9.54). The company had a trading volume of 4,200,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,460. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,528.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of GBX 718.80 ($9.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,234 ($15.59). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 801.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 851.82.

Prudential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is 3,265.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,420 ($17.95) to GBX 1,400 ($17.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($20.73) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.75) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,576.80 ($19.93).

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

