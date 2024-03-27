Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the February 29th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Shares of BGAOY remained flat at $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. Proximus has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $2.00.
