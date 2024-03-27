Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the February 29th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Proximus Price Performance

Shares of BGAOY remained flat at $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. Proximus has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

