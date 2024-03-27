ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Hits New 52-Week High at $99.91

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.91 and last traded at $99.26, with a volume of 382150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.64.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 93,546 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

