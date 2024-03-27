PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 16,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 26,302 shares.The stock last traded at $4.00 and had previously closed at $3.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a report on Monday, March 4th.

PropertyGuru Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the 4th quarter worth $969,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

