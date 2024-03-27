Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 5,865 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $718,554,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $477.97. 2,533,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,278,917. The stock has a market cap of $382.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $361.68 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $460.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.94.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

