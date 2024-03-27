Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 2,585 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 101.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,225,884,000 after buying an additional 31,334,782 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sempra by 101.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,646,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184,568 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 147.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546,205 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 104.0% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,291,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRE stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.64. 617,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,127. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $79.51.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 51.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.17.

In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $360,586.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,713 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

