Procyon Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED stock traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $89.23. 381,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,511. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.96.

Read Our Latest Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.