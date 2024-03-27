Procyon Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,629 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.30. 74,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,724. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $118.77.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.