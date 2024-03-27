Procyon Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,044 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,573,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,634. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

