Procyon Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $522.59. 2,385,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,812,408. The stock has a market cap of $404.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $503.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $395.40 and a 12-month high of $526.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

