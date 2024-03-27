Procyon Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $7.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.19. The company had a trading volume of 188,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,017. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.26. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

