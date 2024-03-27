Procyon Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,375,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $433.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,914. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.85 and a 12 month high of $438.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,741,478 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

