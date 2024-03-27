Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,253 shares of company stock worth $20,486,424. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.6 %

ICE traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.42 and a twelve month high of $140.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.