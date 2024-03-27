Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 572.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,234 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,274,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 165,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 15,501 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYD stock remained flat at $52.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. 384,338 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

