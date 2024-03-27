Procyon Advisors LLC Cuts Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $1,625,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 13,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.8 %

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.26. The stock had a trading volume of 148,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,707. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.30. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.54 and a 12-month high of $198.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.03.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

