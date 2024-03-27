Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 730 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 158.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,471,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 131,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.11. 852,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,557. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.66. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $143.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

