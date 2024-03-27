Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.14

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.14 and last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 123308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

