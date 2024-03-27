Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.14

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2024

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREFGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.14 and last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 123308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.