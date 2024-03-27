Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Sets New 52-Week High at $85.40

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.40 and last traded at $85.26, with a volume of 43964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.10 and a 200 day moving average of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,990,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,343 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35,473.1% in the fourth quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,964 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 504.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 792,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 661,348 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

