Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM) Short Interest Update

Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,300 shares, a growth of 307,200.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Wealth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prestige Wealth stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Mariner LLC owned 0.17% of Prestige Wealth at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Wealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PWM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. 4,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,747. Prestige Wealth has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $31.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong.

