Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Down 3.8%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.40 and last traded at $59.79. 51,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 180,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $777.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.85.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.05) by $0.08. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,037.88% and a negative return on equity of 151.02%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.5% in the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 45.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after acquiring an additional 849,362 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 44,585.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 82,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

