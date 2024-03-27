Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the February 29th total of 350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Powerlong Real Estate Stock Performance
Powerlong Real Estate has a 52 week low of 0.62 and a 52 week high of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.62.
About Powerlong Real Estate
