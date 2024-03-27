PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.650-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNM. Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of PNM Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.20.

NYSE:PNM opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.56. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $49.08.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.05 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 4,061.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM); Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP); and Corporate and Other segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

