Planned Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 825 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 6.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $798,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $35,340.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,859 shares in the company, valued at $284,408.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,998 shares of company stock valued at $635,171. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTH. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded up $3.75 on Wednesday, reaching $170.61. The company had a trading volume of 47,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,319. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $109.23 and a twelve month high of $179.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.34.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.20. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

