Planned Solutions Inc. Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 2.0 %

American Electric Power stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.09. 602,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047,934. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. StockNews.com cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

