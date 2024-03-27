Planned Solutions Inc. Takes $142,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.46. The stock had a trading volume of 632,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.23 and a 200-day moving average of $144.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

