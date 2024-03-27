Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases New Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 31.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDC. Evercore ISI cut M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.92. 575,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,021. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.54. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

