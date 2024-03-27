Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC raised United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE UMC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,597,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 27.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

