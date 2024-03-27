Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $2.63 on Wednesday, hitting $106.65. 391,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,682. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.80 and a 200 day moving average of $100.92. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.42.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Get Our Latest Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.