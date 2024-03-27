Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ICF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.82. 119,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average is $54.70.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

