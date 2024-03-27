Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $31,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.13. The company had a trading volume of 699,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,723. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.73 and its 200-day moving average is $121.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $136.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

