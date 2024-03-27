Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 685 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $1,032,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,775,000 after buying an additional 99,251 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,287,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $5,264,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $55,443,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $14,681,232.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,244 shares of company stock worth $58,930,611 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.45. The stock had a trading volume of 342,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,167. The company has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.73, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.96. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $194.01 and a one year high of $327.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

