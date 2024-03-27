Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New $130,000 Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45,182 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,630,000.

NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.26. 125,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,976. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

