Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $130,000 in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.02. 197,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.20. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $139.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

