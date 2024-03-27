Planned Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 3,600 STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STM. UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STM traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $43.56. 1,253,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,298. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.69.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.48%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

