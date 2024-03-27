Planned Solutions Inc. Buys New Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 5.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sanofi by 0.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock remained flat at $49.75 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.42. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNY

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.