Planned Solutions Inc. Buys New Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.3 %

PKG traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.50. 53,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.14 and its 200 day moving average is $163.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $189.32.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.