Planned Solutions Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IVV stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $522.40. 2,160,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809,257. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $395.40 and a 1-year high of $526.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $503.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.96. The firm has a market cap of $404.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

