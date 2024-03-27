Planned Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 75 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,231,000 after acquiring an additional 199,875 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,696,000 after buying an additional 195,728 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre stock traded down $30.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,507.02. The company had a trading volume of 117,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,224. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 78.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,658.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1,507.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,815.00.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

