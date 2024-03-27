Planned Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,690 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,746,000 after buying an additional 209,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after buying an additional 484,220 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,483,000 after buying an additional 879,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,468,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,187,000 after purchasing an additional 755,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,973,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,040,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,158 shares of company stock worth $6,106,106. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 718,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $43.83.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

