Planned Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,111 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,377 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. Argus cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

NYSE CLF traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $22.08. 2,717,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,773,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.02. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $3,778,275.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,699,089 shares in the company, valued at $54,494,606.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arlene M. Yocum bought 2,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,275.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,699,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,494,606.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,066 shares of company stock worth $4,464,688 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

