Piper Sandler Boosts Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target to $275.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $264.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s previous close.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of VRTS opened at $239.36 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $253.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.31.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.15. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $214.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 495.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

