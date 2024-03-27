Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the February 29th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,909 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $66,239.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,725,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,348,224.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MIO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,191. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $11.36.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

