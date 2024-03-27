Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 688.5% from the February 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN HNW traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $11.82. 53,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,703. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.92.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

