Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $338,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $35,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SO opened at $69.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

