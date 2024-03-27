Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.52. 699,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 841,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $614.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 10.22.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at $764,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,726,861 shares of company stock worth $30,202,386. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2,715.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 371.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

