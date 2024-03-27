Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Up 0.7%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.77. 7,257,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 43,441,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Pfizer's quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

