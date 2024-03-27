Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,781 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PFE opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.