PFG Investments LLC Sells 6,839 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,839 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 49,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 25,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 139,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 303,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GILD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.71. 711,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,481,323. The firm has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.37 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 68.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.