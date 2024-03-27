PFG Investments LLC Sells 387 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at $39,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 56.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RACE stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $440.33. 28,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,945. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $264.90 and a fifty-two week high of $442.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RACE

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.