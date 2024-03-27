PFG Investments LLC Sells 301 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,286. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

